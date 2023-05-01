Liverpool hosts Fulham on Wednesday night in a match-up of two sides with revised season expectations, hoping to finish out the campaign strong and salvage something from it. Finishing fifth or sixth would be a huge letdown for Liverpool, considering where expectations were in August, and the major trophies won in the past couple of years.

However, given how this season has gone, with things being so dire at mid point that they were in the same breath as Chelsea (who are still currently in free fall), getting UEL football would be something of an achievement.

Liverpool vs Fulham FC FYIs

Kickoff: Wed May 3, 8pm, Anfield

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 76% Fulham 15% Draw 9%

PL Standing: Liverpool 5th, 56 pts Fulham 10th 45 pts

PL Form Guide: Liverpool WWWWD Fulham LLWWL

As for Fulham, they have now lost six of their last eight, which has ended any hopes of any sort of European qualification. Still, just even being in the mix for that status, at a later point in the season, is an accomplishment for them. If they can finish strong here and end up on the first page of the standings when all is said and done, it would really be a moral victory.

After all, their much bigger and richer neighbors, Chelsea, likely won’t be able to do even that.

Yes, we threw in not just one, but two shots at Stamford Bridge in this Liverpool-Fulham preview article.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Fulham

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Fabinho, Elliott; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

