When Liverpool host Chelsea on Saturday, it will be a match-up of two sides with a whole slew of injuries. While there will be still be a ton of big names featuring on the pitch, just think about all the high-priced talent that will be on the sidelines for this one.
In terms of trying to predict what lineup Jurgen Klopp will select for this one, a few names are obvious. The German will likely have to go with Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in attack, with two of the following three center backs: Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate, in the spine of the defense.
Liverpool vs Chelsea FYIs
Kick off: 12:30pm GMT, Sunday Jan 21, Anfield
Team News: Chelsea Liverpool FC
Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Liverpool FC
Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK
Google Result Probability: Chelsea 24% Draw 25% Liverpool 51%
PL Form Guide: Chelsea WLLDW Liverpool FC LLWWW
PL Position: Chelsea 10th 28 pts Liverpool FC 9th 28 pts
Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Chelsea
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Gakpo
Prediction: Liverpool 2, Chelsea 1
Anfield may not be a fortress these days, but it will feel like it for the Blues on this day. Expect the Kopites to have a reason to rejoice here.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.
