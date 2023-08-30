The “mentality giants” or “mentality monsters” have returned within Liverpool Football Club. When you go on the road, to super-rich Newcastle United, fall down a goal and then a man, but still somehow win? As our former colleague, writer extraordinaire and Liverpool super supporter Will Willems put it, this game was “the ultimate smash and grab.” What do the Reds do for a follow up this weekend?

It won’t be easy, as now the Reds will be without their captain, Virgil van Dijk (more on that here). They’ll actually also be without their first choice pairing in central defense actually.

Aston Villa at Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Sept. 3 3pm, Turf Moor, Burnley, Liverpool, UK

Liverpool Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Position, Form: Liverpool 4th, 7 pts, WWD Aston Villa 7th, 6pts, WWL

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 58% Draw 21% Aston Villa 21%

Also, Aston Villa is a tough out, as they are on an upward trajectory ever since Unai Emery replaced Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard as manager. They have European football this season to look forward to, in addition to making a mark on the league. I hope you’re enjoying all the photos of Jurgen Klopp acting INTENSE!!!! HIGH EMOTION!!! here. We thought it fitting, given the material we covered in the intro.

Let’s now look at how the German could set his first team on Sunday afternoon:

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Aston Villa

(4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Andy Robertson; Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai; Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nuñez

