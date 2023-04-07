Kudos to Jurgen Klopp for deeming this trio of Premier League matches “Champions League Week,” but it is going dreadfully for him. It was a great idea to try and fire up his team with an analogy to the UCL, but it started off with a 4-1 loss to Manchester City last Saturday.

Then came a 0-0 draw with Chelsea that was just as miserable as it sounds on Wednesday. Now it’s the hardest match of the triad, at least on paper, in a visit from league leading Arsenal.

Arsenal at Liverpool FYIs

Kick Off: Sat Apr 9, 2023, at 4.30 pm UK time at Anfield, Liverpool

Team News: Arsenal Liverpool

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Liverpool

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 38% Draw 24% Liverpool 21%

PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal 1st, 72 pts WWWWW Liverpool 8th, 43 pts DLLWW

Then again, Liverpool have beaten Manchester City and Newcastle this season. Not to mention they thrashed Manchester United, so anything is possible, when they put their mind to it on that given day.

Having dropped Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo in midweek, expect Klopp to bring them all back into the first team here.

And here is how we see the rest of the first team shaping up.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Arsenal

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konata, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez.

