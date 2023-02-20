Things are now looking up for Liverpool FC as they enter a Tuesday night UEFA Champions League clash against Real Madrid, the reigning holders of ol’ big ears. Obviously, it’s a rematch of last season’s European final (It’s also the 2018 UCL final FYI).

Los Blancos, are having a much better season than the Reds right now, as they sit second in the La Liga table behind FC Barcelona. Liverpool have suffered through an injury-riddled campaign, and thus they sit mid-table.

Real Madrid at Liverpool FYIs

Competition: UCL Round of 16, Leg 1/2

Kickoff: Tue. Feb 21, 8pm, Anfield

Team News: Real Madrid Liverpool

Starting XI Predictions: Real Madrid Liverpool

Google Result Probability (90 Min): Real Madrid 33% Liverpool 40% Extra Time 27%

However, they just beat third place Newcastle United, completing a season sweep over the Magpies. Liverpool are the only side to beat Newcastle this season, and they bested them twice.

So they should have some confidence right now as they take on Los Reyes Del Europa.

Can Jurgen Klopp lead them on to the quarterfinals? They definitely need to hold their ground here and try to make Anfield a fortress again, like it often is on European nights.

Certainly lately it has been that way.

The best potential first team, in midweek for trying to make this happen?

We’re thinking it’s this.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Real Madrid (UCL Rd of 16)

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Keita, Fabinho; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

