Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Tottenham Hotspur

Tonight showed us once again that Liverpool FC is a second half team this season. A slow start didn’t doom them against Leicester City, as Jurgen Klopp was able to rally his Reds to a come-from-behind win. At Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, however, another pedestrian or worse first half could spell their doom.

Spurs will be certainly aware of this.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool FC FYIs

Kick Off: Sat Sept 30, 2023, 5:30pm UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 33% Draw `24% Liverpool 43%

PL Position, Form Guide: Tottenham 4th, 14 pts DWWWW Liverpool 2nd, 16 pts WWWWW

This Liverpool team has shown a lot of fortitude and grit, over and over again this season, and that’s why they’re on such a good run of form right now.

This clash presents itself as a match-up of two wanna be title contenders, and this doesn’t end in a draw, the winner will have then made a true statement of intent.

Klopp rotated his side heavily tonight, from the squad that beat West Ham 3-1 last weekend. And you can expect him to rotate heavily again this Sunday. Let’s take a look at how that first team might shape out.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Tottenham

(4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai; Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nuñez, Luis Diaz

