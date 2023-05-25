After winning seven in a row, Liverpool came back down to Earth last weekend, managing just a draw, at home to Aston Villa.

And they needed a very late equalizer, from Bobby Firmino, to even get that. Now their final match will most likely be dead rubber by the time they get to it. (Actually, this Championship Sunday has more dead rubber than usual)

Championship Sunday FYIs

Kick Off: May 28, 2023, at 4:30 pm UK St. Mary’s Stadium

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 69% Draw `17% Southampton 14%

PL Position, Form Guide: Liverpool 5th, 66 pts DWWWW Southampton 20th, 24 pts LLLLL

If Manchester United draw or win tomorrow, at home versus Chelsea, Liverpool are consigned to Europa League. But according to Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, the race for Champions League qualification is already over.

The Merseysiders’ next opponent, Southampton FC, have long had nothing to play for already. Saints have 31 wins in this series to Liverpool’s 62. The two sides have split the spoils on 25 occasions.

So with that in mind, let’s look at a potential first team for the season curtain-dropper.

Liverpool Starting XI Prediction at Southampton FC

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Elliott; Salah, Jota, Gakpo

