Remember when Liverpool were down 0-3 on aggregate to one of the two Spanish powerhouses that comprises the EL Clasico rivalry after the first leg in a UEFA Champions League knockout round tie? And they made a miracle comeback in the second leg to win the tie and advance onward in Europe?

Yes, we do. It was May 7, 2019 and the Reds trailed FC Barcelona 3-0 after a humbling UCL semi-final first-leg at the Camp Nou. At Anfield, Liverpool beat Barcelona 4-0 to reach the Champions League final for the second successive season. It was supreme glory, accomplished against all odds.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool FYIs

Competition: UCL Round of 16, Leg 2/2, Real Madrid leads 5-2

Kickoff: Wed. March 15, 8pm, El Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Team News: Real Madrid Liverpool

Starting XI Predictions: Real Madrid Liverpool

Google Result Probability (90 Min): Real Madrid 42% Liverpool 33% Extra Time 25%

Can history repeat here at Real Madrid? Will lighting strike twice? I wouldn’t bet on it, unless you’re someone who loves making very bold bets. But here is what we think the best lineup is that Jurgen Klopp can go with in order to make something miraculous happen again. We’ll see.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Real Madrid (UCL Rd of 16)

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Melo, Henderson; Salah, Jota, Nunez; Gakpo

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

