Liverpool Team News, Starting XI Prediction at Brentford

Ready for the next installment of insane overscheduling? Did you think the fixture congestion before the World Cup was bad? Well, get ready for the festive period fixture congestion on the other side of it. Liverpool are fresh off a 2-1 win over Leicester City in which no one on their team even scored.

Yes, you read that right, Leicester City defender Wout Faes became the first opposing player to score twice in the same game for Liverpool since 1959.

Faes is an elite player, but on this day, he was man of the match for the opponents.

In a span of 12 days, Liverpool will play four times, with a Monday night trip to Brentford the third match of the four. At least there is a break of sorts, told the back half of the month. Probably a blessing in disguise for the Reds that Manchester City knocked them out of the League Cup on Dec 22.

Otherwise they’d have to squeeze in the next round too, over next week.

Liverpool at Brentford FYIs

Kickoff: Mon. Jan 2 8pm GMT, Gtech Community Stadium

Google Probability: Liverpool Win 63% Draw 20% Brentford Win 17%

PL Standings: Liverpool 6th, 28pts Brentford 9th, 23 pts

PL Form: Liverpool WWWWL Brentford WDWDD

Liverpool Team News

Unchanged from the Leicester City win on Friday. So go here for the latest on that.

Liverpool Starting XI Prediction vs Leicester City

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Keita.

Prediction: Brentford 1, Liverpool 0

The Reds have had a tendency to lay an egg here and there this season, and nothing about the performance against Leicester inspired confidence that they aren’t still prone to that.

