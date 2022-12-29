Welcome to the Brendan Rodgers Cup everybody! The Northern Irishman, and Leicester City manager will pay a visit to the last Premier League club that employed.

His side enters this one on the heels of a 3-0 humiliation, at the hands of Newcastle United, but they had won three of their last four in the league, prior to that disappointing result.

Liverpool vs Leicester City FYIs

Kickoff: Fri Dec 30 8pm GMT, Anfield

Liverpool Team News: go here

Google Probability: Liverpool Win 75% Draw 15% Leicester City Win 10%

PL Standings: Liverpool 6th, 25pts Leicester City 13th, 17 pts

PL Form: Liverpool WWWLL Leicester City LWWLW

Considering how poorly they started the season, to be this close to the first page of the standings is a big accomplishment.

As for Liverpool, you might have heard a thing or two about how poorly their season is going. However, they have won their last three in the league, so maybe Jurgen Klopp is beginning to right the ship?

Here is the lineup we think he’ll go with, in an attempt to make it four.

Liverpool Starting XI Prediction vs Leicester City

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Liverpool 1, Leicester City 1

The Reds are favored, but they have had a tendency to lay an egg here and there this season, in games just like these. It feels like they might be due.

