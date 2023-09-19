Liverpool have the highest UEFA coefficient of any side in the Europa League this season. Thus, you have to consider them the favorite to win it all, and it all begins with a trip to LASK Linz on Thursday night. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has said in media opps that he’s going to go with a strong side in this competition. That is no surprise, given his reputation for intensity.

So with that in mind, let’s predict a very solid and formidable starting lineup for this UEL group stage clash

We swapped Alisson out, but we do realize that perhaps he might get the nod here. Otherwise, we’re going with a very strong team. Team captain Virgil van Dijk, fresh off a two match ban domestically, comes back into the side. He wasn’t suspended for UEFA competition anyway, and he’ll be eligible again for the next league fixture on the weekend, but we think he comes back into action here after having been forced to take a rest.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at LASK Linz

Caoimhin Kelleher; Joe Gomez, Jarel Quansah, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas; Stefan Bajcetic, Harvey Elliot, Ryan Gravenberch; Ben Doak, Darwin Nuñez, Luis Diaz.

