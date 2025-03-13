Liverpool FC have one hand on a trophy (Premier League) right now. But the only chance for Arne Slot’s men to bag a double comes Sunday when they face Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final. For the Magpies, it’s a chance to end a 70 year trophy drought.

Yes, they have not won a domestic top flight piece of silverware since the 1955 FA Cup. So we can’t stress enough how amped up both sides will be for this one.

EFL Cup Final FYIs

Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United

Kickoff: Sun. March 16, 4:30pm, London, UK

Preview Content for Both Sides: Team News Starting XI Predictions

So with that in mind, both sides will go strongest first team possible here. With Liverpool, they have the disadvantage of having just played a long, grueling match against Paris Saint-Germain.

So we looked at the first team from the PSG clash, saw what rotations Reds boss Arne Slot made for that match, and adjusted accordingly when making our prediction here.

EFL Cup Starting XI Predictions

Liverpool FC

Alisson; Jarrell Quansah, Wataru Endo, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones; Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo; Darwin Nunez

Newcastle United

Nick Pope; Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Kieran Trippier; Joe Willock, Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali; Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak

