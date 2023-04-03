The Sports Bank

Liverpool Starting XI Prediction at Chelsea FC

Every time you think Liverpool or Chelsea have finally figured it out in 2022-23, and they’re gonna get it right the rest of the way…they fall back right back down to disappointing/inferior form.

So Lord only knows how they can both find a way to let their fans down on Tuesday night. Obviously, the biggest story line here for this clash is the Chelsea managerial situation.

Liverpool vs Chelsea FYIs

Kick off: 12:30pm GMT, Tues Apr 4, 8pm Stamford Bridge

Team News:  Chelsea   Liverpool FC

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea   Liverpool FC

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Chelsea  35%   Draw  28%   Liverpool  37%

PL Form Guide:  Chelsea  DWWL   Liverpool FC   LLWWD

PL Position: Chelsea   11th 38 pts    Liverpool FC 8th 42 pts

Graham Potter has been sacked, and reports indicate Julian Nagelsmann is the favorite to replace him.

Will Jurgen Klopp have to deal with a Chelsea team that is experiencing a “new manager bounce?”

Can Jurgen Klopp counteract that?

Is this the best lineup for potentially nullifying that?

Liverpool Starting XI Prediction at Chelsea FC

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho; Salah, Firmino, Jota; Nunez

Prediction: Liverpool 2, Chelsea 0

We don’t think a new manager bounce is going to happen by the way.

