Every time you think Liverpool or Chelsea have finally figured it out in 2022-23, and they’re gonna get it right the rest of the way…they fall back right back down to disappointing/inferior form.

So Lord only knows how they can both find a way to let their fans down on Tuesday night. Obviously, the biggest story line here for this clash is the Chelsea managerial situation.

Liverpool vs Chelsea FYIs

Kick off: 12:30pm GMT, Tues Apr 4, 8pm Stamford Bridge

Team News: Chelsea Liverpool FC

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Liverpool FC

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 35% Draw 28% Liverpool 37%

PL Form Guide: Chelsea DWWL Liverpool FC LLWWD

PL Position: Chelsea 11th 38 pts Liverpool FC 8th 42 pts

Graham Potter has been sacked, and reports indicate Julian Nagelsmann is the favorite to replace him.

Will Jurgen Klopp have to deal with a Chelsea team that is experiencing a “new manager bounce?”

Can Jurgen Klopp counteract that?

Is this the best lineup for potentially nullifying that?

Liverpool Starting XI Prediction at Chelsea FC

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho; Salah, Firmino, Jota; Nunez

Prediction: Liverpool 2, Chelsea 0

We don’t think a new manager bounce is going to happen by the way.

