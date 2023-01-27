Liverpool continue the defense of their FA Cup title with a tie at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday. While the other members of the big six who are still alive in this competition will most likely rotate their sides this weekend, Jurgen Klopp probably won’t have the same luxury.

Given the high number of unavailable players, the LFC starting XI kind of picks itself, but there are some selection questions to get into too.

Liverpool at Brighton & Hove Albion FA Cup 4th Round FYIs

Kick-off time: 1:30PM GMT, 29 January 2023, Falmer Stadium

Stat Pack: In the current format (since 1926-7), only Wolves (30), Sheffield United (28) and West Ham United (27) have been bounced from this round of the FA Cup more than Liverpool (26)

Series History: Having beaten the Reds 3-0 earlier this season in the Premier League, the Seagulls will look to be the Merseyside club in back to back matches for the first time ever.

Does Fabinho come back in to the first team? Or does Stefan Bajcetic, 18, retain his place in the starting midfield? Does the much-maligned Trent Alexander-Arnold come back into the fold, and send James Milner to the bench?

How about Darwin Nunez- does he get a starting assignment after only subbing for the goalless draw against Chelsea?

Curtis Jones or Harvey Elliott?

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Brighton & Hove Albion (FA Cup)

Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Konate, Robertson; Keita, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Prediction: Liverpool 1, Brighton

Calling the upset here. Yes, no matter what the odds-makers say, this would be an upset, at least in my opinion, if it happens.

