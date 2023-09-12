Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Wolves

If it’s an international break period, then it is never too early to make a league fixture Starting XI Prediction. Liverpool are set to get back at it this weekend, with a visit to Wolves, having made a rather stellar start to the season.

The Reds are one of just six Premier League teams not to have lost any of their first four fixtures, along with the likes of Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Brentford and Arsenal.

Wolves vs Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 16, 12:30pm, Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, UK

Liverpool Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Early Team News Full Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Position, Form: Liverpool 3rd, 10 pts, WWWD Wolves 15th, 3 pts, LWLL

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 68% Draw 18% Wolves 14%

The Reds will look to stay undefeated when they visit Wolves on Saturday. It is possible that the Merseyside club could be without the services of three-fourths of their starting back line.

Virgil van Dijk is supended while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate are both strong doubts.

So what could, or more explicitly what should manager Jurgen Klopp do if the worst case scenario unfolds?

Maybe the German will go with Joel Matip and Jarell Quansah in the spine of the defense, and shift central defender Joe Gomez out to the right back position. Gomez and Matip are both solid, experienced veterans; so this isn’t the worst case scenario.

Here’s our full lineup prediction, given this scenario.

Liverpool Starting XI Prediction at Wolves

(4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Jarell Quansah, Andy Robertson; Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai; Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nuñez

We’ll be back soon with a full Liverpool Team News vs Wolves article ahead of match day.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories