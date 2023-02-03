Liverpool have only one win from their last three Premier League outings, but their prospects to get another three points look good for Saturday as they’ll take on relegation-threatened Wolverhampton Wanderers. Or just plain Wolves as almost everyone calls them.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are still injury-riddled, to say the least, but their place in the standings isn’t as sour as it may first appear. They still have a game in hand on everybody that is ahead of them in the table, except for Brighton and Arsenal.

Liverpool FC at Wolverhampton Wanderers

Kick: Sat Feb 4, 3PM Molineux Stadium

PL Form: Liverpool DLLWW Wolves LWDLW

PL Standing: Liverpool 9th, 29 points Wolves 17th, 17 pts

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 51% Wolves 25% Draw 24%

So there is still some semblance of hope left for the Scousers this season! All is not lost on Merseyside, for this term, but they really need to not slip up against lesser teams, like they sometimes have been doing.

Wolves is one of those said lesser opponents, and here is what we think Klopp will go with here as he attempts to avoid another disaster.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Wolves

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Prediction: Liverpool 2, Wolves 0

Time to get back on track; somewhat.

