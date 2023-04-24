Liverpool FC are in prime position now to make a run at UEFA Europa League qualification. Not what you really want of course, but hey, it’s something, at least. Currently sitting seventh, they are one point behind Aston Villa, but hold a game in hand on the sixth place side.

And fifth place is very much in play, as Tottenham are fading fast and they’re only three points ahead of the Reds. Additionally, Jurgen Klopp’s men also have a game in hand on the North Londoners.

West Ham United vs Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. April 26, 2023, at 7.45 pm UK at the London Stadium

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Team News: Liverpool West Ham

Starting XI Prediction: Liverpool West Ham

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 51% Draw 25% West Ham 24%

PL Position, Form Guide: Liverpool 7th, 50 pts WWDDL West Ham 13th, 34 pts WDWLW

The next opportunity to get points and climb the table comes Wednesday when they travel to West Ham United. Here is what we believe the best lineup would be for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to select here.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at West Ham United

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Nunez, Jota

Score Prediction: West Ham 2, Liverpool FC 1

Really starting to believe in the Irons now! That outing on the weekend against the South Coast club really impressed me, to say the least.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories