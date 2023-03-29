Another dull international break is coming to an end, and the best part of all of that is the match leading off the next round of Premier League action.

Liverpool FC at Manchester City, no it’s not a match of the same magnitude as in recent years, but it is still special. It’s also the best and very first match of the upcoming Premier League weekend.

Liverpool at Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Saturday 1 April, 12:30pm GMT, The Etihad, Manchester, UK

Team News: Liverpool Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool Manchester City

PL Standing: Liverpool 6th 42 pts Manchester City 2nd, 61 pts

PL Form: Liverpool LWWDW Manchester City WWWDW

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 17% Draw 22% Manchester City 61%

The thing about Liverpool this season- you just never know if/when they have finally turned the corner, and are now ready to start meeting the preseason expectations. Every time you think that rubicon has been crossed…they just slip right back to the malaise that we’ve seen them in all season long.

The good news is that they won the reverse fixture against Manchester City, so you have to like their chances on Saturday.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Manchester City

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Melo, Henderson; Salah, Jota, Nunez; Gakpo

