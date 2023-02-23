Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp referred to his side’s defending in midweek, against Real Madrid as “slapstick.” Indeed it was comical, provided you are not a Reds supporter.

If you are, then it was tragedy, not comedy as the shambolic defense yielded five goals, putting LFC on the brink of elimination from the UCL. Pretty soon there will be officially just one thing left to play for this term.

Liverpool FC at Crystal Palace FYIs

Kick-off: Saturday Feb 25, 7:45pm local, Selhurst Park

Liverpool Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Liverpool victory 56% Draw 24% Crystal Palace victory 20%

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Form: Liverpool WWLDL Crystal Palace DDLDD

PL Standing: Liverpool 8th 35 pts Crystal Palace 12th, 26 pts

That would be a finish in the top four of the league. They have a few teams to leapfrog, and it will be an uphill battle for sure, with almost no room for error, but it can still happen. At the very least, the Reds should, and likely will, find a way to reach the qualification for a lesser UEFA competition next season.

First they need to take all three points from their visit to Crystal Palace on Saturday. Here is the first team that we believe best serves the interest of doing just that.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Crystal Palace

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Bajcetic, Fabinho; Salah, Jota, Gakpo

