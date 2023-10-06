Speaking ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match at Brighton & Hove Albion, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he’s finally let go of the controversial loss to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Well, it is about time, because after all, the Reds have already played another match since, and we all need to stop talking about it sometime.

Liverpool at Brighton & Hove Albion FYIs

Kick-off time: 2PM GMT, Sun. Oct 8, 2023, Falmer Stadium

Liverpool Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Form, Standing: Liverpool LWWWW, 4th, 16 pts Brighton LWWWL, 6th, 15 pts,

Google Probability: Liverpool 46% Brighton 30% Draw 24%

“If I made the impression that I was still in [Saturday’s] game, we are not,” Klopp said on Friday.

“We are over it. We are not children. That is it. From a focus point of view there was not a problem.”

Good. I actually know some adults, not just children (in my own family actually) who never let go of anything. Ever. Klopp had previously indicated that he was hoping, or least wanting, a replay of last week’s match, so yes, this is indeed growth for the German.

In terms of predicting his first team for Sunday, well, it kind of picks itself, really. The only debate is whether you bring in Wataru Endo or Ryan Gravenberch.

There is no right or wrong answer.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Brighton

(4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai; Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nuñez, Luis Diaz

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories