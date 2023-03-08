Liverpool FC visits AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, in a matchup with lots of red, and a ton of desire to get above a certain, very important demarcation point. The Cherries are dead-last in the table, of 20 teams, but a victory would get them into 15th place due to how crazy and congested this year’s relegation picture is.

Bournemouth have as simple goal for this season, get to 17th place or higher when all is said and done. As for Liverpool, they are part of an exciting and wild derby for the top four.

Liverpool at AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kick-off: Saturday, March 11, 12:30 pm local, the Vitality Stadium

PL Form: Liverpool WWDWW AFC Bournemouth LLWDL

PL Standing: Liverpool 5th, 42 pts AFC Bournemouth 20th, 21 pts

Google Result Probability: Liverpool victory 67% Draw 19% AFC Bournemouth victory 14%

It’s a two team title race with Arsenal and Manchester City, but the race for third and fourth consists of Manchester United, Newcastle, Tottenham and Liverpool. Two of those will be left out, and relegated to the Europa League. Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are obviously working hard and hoping that they won’t be on the outside looking in.

Liverpool Starting XI Prediction at AFC Bournemouth

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson; Bajcetic, Fabinho, Elliott; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Prediction: Liverpool 3, AFC Bournemouth 0

Not going out on a limb here with anything crazy.

