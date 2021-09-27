Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Porto FC

Liverpool return to Champions League play on Tuesday night at Estádio do Dragão when they visit FC Porto. The Reds have nearly all their options available as they head into this game.
Given what we know of the latest team news updates, let’s take a look at who manager Jurgen Klopp might select for this one.
Goalkeeper
Alisson gave up three goals over the weekend, but there wasn’t much he could do about any of them. Still, Liverpool will hope he can find a little bit better form on Tuesday.
Defense
Liverpool’s defense uncharacteristically struggled on Saturday. Communication was lacking and they were not linked as a unit. Heading into Tuesday, there could be some rotation here. Liverpool have a key Premier League game with Manchester City coming up next weekend, and they will want to make sure everyone is fully fit.
That means for the second Champions League game in a row, they could rest Virgil van Dijk, putting Joe Gomez in his spot. Ibrahima Konate could also spell Joel Matip. It also may be a good chance to rest Andy Robertson at left back, starting Kostas Tsimikas. He’s has become a reliable option, who has played well when given opportunities.
Trent Alexander-Arnold, obviously starts at right back.
Midfield
Fabinho and Jordan Henderson appear set to start this game. Liverpool have options at the other midfield spot.
Naby Keita is back from a slight knock, and Curtis Jones played extremely well at Brentford. Keita needs more minutes, and Tuesday is a good chance for that.
Attack
Liverpool may rotate some up top as well, making sure all their players are ready for the weekend. Roberto Firmino is back from injury and could get minutes. Takumi Minamino had a brace in the League Cup last week, and is playing with confidence.
Sadio Mane could get a rest against Porto. It’s hard to rest any of the others. Mo Salah is in fantastic form, and playing in Portugal probably means a lot to Diogo Jota. Tough decisions have to be made, yes, but more options is never a bad thing.
Predicted Liverpool Line-up vs Porto FC (4-3-3): Alisson, Kostas Tsimikas, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Takumi Minamino, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind