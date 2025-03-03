Liverpool FC visits Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night, for a UEFA Champions League with the weather forecast calling for clear skies and temperatures in the mid to high 50s (Fahrenheit). An outlook like that evokes the lyrics of Doris Day: “I love Paris in the springtime.”

We’ll see whose fan base is loving the result (or maybe we end up with a draw and neither side has strong feelings about it).

Liverpool FC at Paris Saint-Germain FYIs

Competition: UEFA Champions League round of 16, Leg 1/2

Kickoff: Wed. March 5, 8pm, Parc des Princes, Paris, France

Preview Material for Both Sides: Starting XI Predictions Team News

Google Result Probability: Paris Saint-Germain 41% Draw 25% Liverpool 34%

A matchup like this is befitting of a final, so no more hype is needed right now. Let’s just get to the starting lineup predictions.

Liverpool

Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominic Szoboszlai; Mo Salah, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz

PSG

Gigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes, Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Ousmane Dembele, Goncalo Ramos, Bradley Barcola.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

