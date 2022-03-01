Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Norwich City (FA Cup)

Liverpool FC lifted their first trophy of the season Sunday, topping Chelsea in penalties to win Carabao Cup. Now they turn focus to the other domestic cup, hosting Norwich City in the FA Cup.
After playing 120 minutes against Chelsea, some major changes are likely coming for Liverpool in the mid-week game. Go here for the Liverpool team news.
Goalkeeper
Caoimhin Kelleher slotted the winning penalty at Wembley on Sunday. While he didn’t make a save in the shootout, he made several key stops during the match to help Liverpool win the cup.
Jurgen Klopp has said throughout the year the cups are Kelleher’s when available, so it seems straight forward he is back in goal.
Defense
While Kelleher may be the same in goal, the defenders in front of him are all likely to change. After 120 minutes on Sunday and two big games coming up, Kostas Tsimikas steps in for Andy Robertson on Wednesday. Trent Alexander-Arnold also seems a candidate to be rested.
Liverpool doesn’t have a true back-up at right back. Joe Gomez can do it, but this may be a game for him to be at center back. Connor Bradley can play right back and seems like a possibility for Wednesday.
Klopp is going to be tempted to rest Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip, with Ibrahima Konate and Gomez coming into the line-up.
Midfield
After not getting on the pitch Sunday, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain may get a chance on Wednesday. Curtis Jones has a good chance to get into the line-up after not playing Sunday. James Milner rounds out the midfield, adding some experience in the No. 6 role.
Attack
Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi are both ready to start against Norwich. They both started and scored against Norwich in the opening game of the League Cup.
There may be a choice in the third spot in the front-3. Especially with five subs, Diogo Jota may get the start and try to get him 60 minutes as he works his way back from injury. Harvey Elliott is also a potential chance to start.
Predicted Starting XI vs Norwich City (4-3-3): Caoimhin Kelleher, Kostas Tsimikas, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Connor Bradley, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, Curtis Jones, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Harvey Elliott.
