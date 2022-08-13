Liverpool Starting XI, Match Prediction vs Crystal Palace

Liverpool is in a bit of a state. An injury list expanding at a staggering rate has compounded a poor performance on matchday one. The Reds are going to have to dig deep to get past this current crisis. They might be thankful that they are facing Crystal Palace in week two. Since losing 2-1 to The Eagles in 2017, The Reds have won 10 straight against the South London club; piling on an incredible 30 goals in the process.

Another thing in Liverpool’s favor is their stellar record in their first home league of the season. They haven’t lost on an opening day at Anfield since suffering a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea all the way back in 2004. They have recorded 14 wins and 4 draws since that fateful day.

Crystal Palace at Liverpool FYIs

Kick-off: Monday, Aug 15, 8 pm local, Anfield

Google Result Probability: Liverpool victory 81% Draw 13% Crystal Palace victory 6%

The big question heading into this one is whether Darwin Nunez will start at Anfield. Well, let’s see what I think, shall we?

Starting XI Prediction

At least Alisson is back. Goalkeeper is one position that Jurgen Klopp won’t need to worry about. The Brazilian will take up his regular post between the posts at Anfield.

Defense will have three out of the four regular starters. Trent Alexander Arnold and Andy Robertson will start at right and left back. You’d be hard pressed to find a better full back pairing in the world. Virgil van Dijk will take up one of the center back positions.

Joe Gomez will probably start alongside him, given how Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate out with injury.

Midfield is where things get tricky, because of the aforementioned injury crisis. Fabinho will look to put his nightmare display against Fulham behind him at Anfield this week. Jordan Henderson will play as well. Those two positions are nailed on. I think Harvey Elliot gets first crack at playing alongside Hendo in Liverpool this week out of the players who are fit for selection.

Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz will provide the width in attack. Salah, of course, playing on the right with the Colombian starting on the left.

The big question is, though, who starts at center forward?

For me, it is time to unleash Darwin Nunez.

He has changed the last two games from the bench. It is time to see what he can do from the starting whistle.

Match Prediction

The stakes are huge for both clubs, despite the season being in its infancy. Liverpool can’t afford to lose anymore ground on Manchester City. That is a fact, no matter how ridiculous it sounds in game week two. Crystal Palace will fight tooth and nail to avoid losing both of their opening matches as well.

I am not super confident, but I am going to be optimistic as a Liverpool fan and pick Liverpool to beat Crystal Palace handily

Liverpool 3, Crystal Palace 1

Stuart Kavanagh is a journalist currently residing in Broken Hill, Australia. He writes for the Barrier Truth newspaper, along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, He also co-hosts the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast and contributes at edgeofthecrowd.com when time permits.

Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.

