Liverpool have won six matches in a row, at a time when Manchester United have lost two straight, and have just one win in their last four. Thus the door to the top four race, which had been all shut, is now wide open. United have a one point lead and a game in hand on their arch-rivals.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag claims he is not worried though.

Liverpool at Leicester City FYIs

Kickoff: Mon. May 15 8pm GMT, King Power Stadium

Team News for Both Sides: go here

Google Probability: Liverpool Win 61% Draw 20% Leicester City Win 19%

PL Standings: Liverpool 5th, 62 pts Leicester City 18th, 17 pts

PL Form: Liverpool WWWWW Leicester City LDDWL

“We have everything in our hands and as long as we have everything in our hands we are not dependent on them,” Ten Hag said today. “We had a week [off] and we needed it to reset, to reload, to recharge to get energy back because we had a lack of it in the last two games.

“I see a lot of energy, joy on the pitch, we could also work in detail on some facts, so it was good.”

Ten Hag needs to cling to that optimism, because he can’t afford to drop any more points. It doesn’t look like Liverpool will be dropping any points this weekend, as they take on relegation zone dwelling Leicester City at the King Power on Monday night.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Leicester City

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Fabinho, Elliott; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

