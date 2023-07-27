Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Leicester City (Club Friendly)

It’s time for another edition of the Brendan Rodgers Cup, but this one has a Singapore Sling poured into it. Liverpool and the now Championship side Leicester City venture to the tiny island city-state (actually, also a nation state) at the southern tip of the Malaysian Peninsula to stage an exhibition match.

So without further ado, let’s preview this baby!

Club Friendly FYIs

Liverpool FC vs Leicester City

Kickoff: Sun July 30, 10am BST, Singapore National Stadium

Liverpool Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Watch: LFCTV or LFCTV GO

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

The Merseyside club completed their preseason trip to Germany, coming away with a win and a draw to show for their efforts against two lesser known clubs. Interestingly enough, they scored exactly four goals in each of the two matches.

But the next two matches, staged at the Singapore National Stadium, will be much bigger in scope.

Therefore, as manager Jurgen Klopp has already confirmed publicly, the starting lineups will be stronger.

Related Posts via Categories