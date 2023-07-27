It’s time for another edition of the Brendan Rodgers Cup, but this one has a Singapore Sling poured into it. Liverpool and the now Championship side Leicester City venture to the tiny island city-state (actually, also a nation state) at the southern tip of the Malaysian Peninsula to stage an exhibition match.
So without further ado, let’s preview this baby!
Club Friendly FYIs
Liverpool FC vs Leicester City
Kickoff: Sun July 30, 10am BST, Singapore National Stadium
Liverpool Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction
Watch: LFCTV or LFCTV GO
Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK
The Merseyside club completed their preseason trip to Germany, coming away with a win and a draw to show for their efforts against two lesser known clubs. Interestingly enough, they scored exactly four goals in each of the two matches.
But the next two matches, staged at the Singapore National Stadium, will be much bigger in scope.
Therefore, as manager Jurgen Klopp has already confirmed publicly, the starting lineups will be stronger.
The 4-3-3 starting XI that Klopp puts out there on Sunday will look a lot more like the first teams we see next month, when the games start counting.
Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Leicester City (Club Friendly)
Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Thiago, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai; Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.
Comments
HARUNA S.JIBRIN. says
GOOD PRESEASON KEEP IT & PROGRES & QUALIFY 4 CHAM.