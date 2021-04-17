Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Leeds United

Liverpool exited the Champions League on Wednesday night, and now only have the Premier League to focus on the rest of the season. The Reds sit sixth in the table, but just four points out of third place.
If LFC plan on playing in the Champions League for the fifth-straight season, they will need a strong end to the season, starting Monday night at Leeds United.
The two squads played to a hectic 4-3 Liverpool win in the season-opening fixture. Liverpool are likely to make a couple of changes from Wednesday’s clash with Real Madrid, but should have a strong squad available.
Goalkeeper
Alisson pitched a shutout on Wednesday, but it wasn’t enough for the Reds to pull off a comeback. The keeper has four shutouts in his last six matches, and there are strong hopes that this trend continues against a Leeds side that has scored 49 goals in 31 games this campaign.
Defense
It is unlikely Liverpool change their back-four the rest of the year if everyone stays healthy. The Reds have been hit hard by the injury bug, losing Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip to season-ending injury. Lately, however, the play of Ozan Kabak and Nat Phillips has helped alleviate those injuries.
Andy Robertson has been a workhorse, with Trent Alexander-Arnold starting at the other outside back.
Midfield
There is likely to be some rotation in the midfield after Wednesday’s game. Thiago started on the bench for the third-straight game, but his value can’t be understated. The Spanish midfielder is likely to return to the line-up on Monday, likely for James Milner.
Gini Wijnaldum may also get a break, with Naby Keita potentially getting a start.
Attack
Mo Salah and Diogo Jota are the two most in-form attackers Liverpool have, and should get starting nods on Monday.
Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have both been in poor form the past few months. Firmino connects better with Jota and Salah, and helps the offense more. Mane is also more likely to make an impact off the bench.
Predicted Liverpool Line-up (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Ozan Kabak, Nat Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Thiago, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah.
