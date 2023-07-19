When Liverpool travel to Karlsruhrer SC tomorrow night, it’ll be a chance for Liverpool supporters to see the debuts of the two new summer signings.

That would be midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, who will be part of a first team that might be pretty strong; at least by early summer preseason friendly standards.

Liverpool at Karlsruhrer SC (Club Friendly) FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. July 19, 5:30pm

BBBank Wildpark, Karlsruhe, Germany

Liverpool Preview: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Stream: LFCTV

After this match comes a meeting with Greuther Furth, for a behind-closed-doors match next week. Thus manager Jurgen Klopp is more likely to play more of his first teamers in this one, and more of the kids in the next one.

After that comes a trip to Singapore for the more high profile exhibition matches against Leicester City and Bayern Munich.

Get ready for that time zone difference everyone!

Look for Klopp to start his No. 1, his top two or three defenders, his newly made over midfield and a couple of his best forwards too.

With a strong lineup like that, Liverpool should win in a runaway. Not that results actually matter in friendlies though.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Karlsruhrer SC

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Bajcetic; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

