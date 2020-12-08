Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at FC Midtjylland

After topping Wolves 4-0 on the weekend, Liverpool will complete the Champions League group stage on Wednesday against FC Midtjylland. Liverpool have already secured the top spot in Group D, so the match against the Danish side means very little.
It will give Jurgen Klopp the opportunity to heavily rotate his side, giving some much needed rest to some of his key players.
Goalkeeper
Caoimhin Kelleher has been outstanding for Liverpool the past two weeks, filling in for the injured Alisson. The Irish goalkeeper has back-to-back clean sheets, and will look to make it three in a row against Midtjylland.
Kelleher has recorded seven saves in the two games and has cemented himself as Liverpool’s No. 2 ahead of Adrian.
Defense
The Liverpool defense will likely be heavily rotated. The tie will be a good chance to rest Andy Robertson, and give Kostas Tsimikas a start at left back.
Liverpool are monitoring Joel Matip’s minutes, and he won’t play Wednesday. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Fabinho rested as well, thus giving starts to Rhys Williams and Billy Koumetio.
Trent Alexander-Arnold came off the bench on Sunday, and should start Wednesday to give him some minutes as he returns from injury.
Midfield
Naby Keita is likely to get a start for Liverpool as he returns back from injury. Liverpool plan to rest Gini Wijnaldum, as he is logging a lot of minutes recently. Curtis Jones suffered a knock in Sunday’s game and didn’t train on Tuesday, but is expected to be ready for the weekend.
Youngster Jake Cain has been on the bench for all of Liverpool’s Champions League games, and seems in line for a start.
Jordan Henderson may have to start due to lack of other options, but Leighton Clarkson is a possibility to Liverpool want to go extremely in the midfield.
Attack
Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi are likely starts to give some rest to Liverpool’s normal forward line. Diogo Jota played the least amount on Sunday, so he seems to be the smarter choice to play Wednesday.
Predicted Liverpool Line-up vs FC Midtjylland (4-3-3): Caoimhin Kelleher, Kostas Tsimikas, Billy Koumetio, Rhys Williams, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Jake Cain, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Diogo Jota.
