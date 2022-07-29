Liverpool Starting XI Prediction vs Man City (FA Community Shield)

With the women’s Euros coming to a close, the new English footballing season is bearing down upon us. The beginning of the 2022/223 Premier League campaign is so close that the traditional curtain raiser is happening this weekend.

That curtain raiser is, of course, the FA Community Shield – this season to be contested by Manchester City and Liverpool at the King Power Stadium. Let’s get into my starting XI prediction.

FA Community Shield FYIs

When is it? Saturday, 30th July, 5 PM UK Time.

Where is it? King Power Stadium, Leicester

What is the Team News? Man City Liverpool

How about the starting XI predictions? Man City Liverpool

Who’s playing? Liverpool (FA Cup holders) Manchester City (Premier League holders)

What are the odds? Liverpool (+175) Man City (+135) Draw (+245)

Interview Audio? Yes, Pep Guardiola press conference Erling Haaland in the mixed zone

Starting XI Prediction

I expect Liverpool to go strong in the FA Community Shield in most positions, with the exception being at goalkeeper. Liverpool’s first and second choices are likely to be unavailable. That means Adrian, who played just the solitary match last season, will more than likely be donning the goalkeepers gloves.

The rest of the defense I expect to be first choice selections. Trent Alexander Arnold at right back and Andy Robertson at left back will fill the full back positions. Who will partner Virgil van Dijk at center back is an interesting question. I am going to go with Ibrahima Konate, but it could just as easily be Joel Matip or Joe Gomez.

The midfield will probably be full strength with Fabinho anchoring the midfield trio. Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson will play just ahead of the Brazilian. I fancy that this will be Jurgen Klopp’s preferred midfield three throughout the season.

In attack, as much as I would like to pick Darwin Nunez, something tells me he will have to settle for a place on the bench. Roberto Firmino is my pick to lead the line. Mohamed Salah will take his usual place on the right-hand side of the attack, with Luis Diaz starting on the opposite flank.

Match Prediction

As much as I would like to predict my beloved Liverpool to win, I just can’t. I alluded to my reasoning in my team news article, which you can read right here. For those that don’t want to waste a click, my issue with the Reds is they have lacked a killer instinct in front of the goal.

They have played some beautiful approach play. However, they have struggled to stick the ball in the back of the net.

That is the biggest problem facing Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool side heading into the 2022/23 campaign. I don’t see a reality where Manchester City doesn’t take advantage of that this weekend. Adrian is also a liability between the posts and I don’t fancy his chances with Erling Haaland bearing down on him in the Man City attack.

Manchester City 2-0

Stuart Kavanagh is a journalist currently residing in Broken Hill, Australia. He writes for the Barrier Truth newspaper, along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, He also co-hosts the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast and contributes at edgeofthecrowd.com when time permits.

Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.

