Predicted Liverpool FC Starting XI vs Chelsea (FA Cup Final)

All eyes will be on Wembley this weekend, as Liverpool at Chelsea meet in the FA Cup Final. Liverpool is seeking its second trophy of the year, and first FA Cup title since 2006.
Chelsea last won the FA Cup in 2018. Liverpool have a few nagging injuries, but have most of its first-team line-up available.
FA Cup Final FYIs
Kick: 4:45pm GMT, Wembley Stadium, London
TV: None in US (sadly and inexplicably), streaming only on ESPN+
Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Liverpool
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple Pods
Odds: Chelsea 1/2 Liverpool 13/8
Goalkeeper
Alisson didn’t get the start in the last final the teams played at Wembley, with Caoimhin Kelleher getting the start in the Carabao Cup Final. That won’t be the case Saturday, as Liverpool turn to their first-choice keeper.
Although the two teams are meeting for the fourth time this season, this is just the second appearance against Chelsea for Alisson. The teams drew 1-1 at Anfield when he was in goal earlier this season.
Defense
There really is only one big choice for Jurgen Klopp to make in defense. Andy Robertson got a rest Tuesday against Aston Villa, and comes right back into the line-up Saturday. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.
It comes down to whether Jurgen Klopp wants to use Joel Matip or Ibrahima Konate in the other center back spot.
Matip started the last final and has more big game experience, so he gets the nod.
Midfield
Fabinho is set to miss the FA Cup final with a hamstring injury. Jurgen Klopp said Friday he expects him to be ready for the Champions League Final at the end of the month.
With Fabinho out, Jordan Henderson slides into that No. 6 role, with Thiago and Naby Keita set for the other midfield spots.
Attack
Sadio Mane and Mo Salah both should start. Salah has been in terrible form for the second half of the season, but is still a game-changer for the team.
Luis Diaz gets the nod over Diogo Jota in the other attacking position.
Predicted Liverpool Starting XI (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane, Mo SalahFollow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind