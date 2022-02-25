Predicted Liverpool Starting XI vs Chelsea (Carabao Cup Final)

Liverpool and Chelsea take center stage on Sunday at Wembley, as the two clubs face off in the Carabao Cup Final. The Reds are seeking their ninth League Cup triumph, but first since 2012.
The big question mark coming into the game for Liverpool is the health of Diogo Jota, who is going to be a really late fitness test. The rest of the line-up should be similar to the group that defeated Leeds United 6-0 on Wednesday.
Carabao Cup Final FYIs
Date: Sunday 27th February 2022
Kick: 430pm, Wembley Stadium, London
Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Liverpool
bet365 odds: Chelsea win 2/1 Draw 23/10 Liverpool win 11/8
Series History: Chelsea wins 65 Draws 43 Liverpool wins 82
Goalkeeper
Caoimhin Kelleher is getting the start in goal for Liverpool. It is a big test for the 23-year-old Irish keeper, but one he has earned.
He has started three of Liverpool’s five matches in the tournament, pitching two shutouts and was the hero in a shootout win over Leicester in the quarterfinals.
“He has earned the right to play in the this final,” assistant Pep Lijnders said. “Our talents don’t let us down and they never did. I like that Caoimhin is making the next step.”
Defense
No changes are expected for Liverpool’s defense on Sunday. Center backs Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk each scored against Leeds and continue to be strong anchoring the back line. Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold start on the outside.
Midfield
There is likely at least one change coming in the midfield. After starting Wednesday on the bench, Jordan Henderson should return to the line-up Sunday.
Thiago got subbed off after 68 minutes Wednesday, but those extra minutes of rest can be beneficial. Fabinho is the third Liverpool midfielder, keeping his spot in the middle of the midfield three.
Attack
Roberto Firmino will miss the final on Sunday with an abductor muscle injury. Liverpool hope to have the services of Diogo Jota in some capacity, but it is a race against time as he recovers from an ankle injury.
Jota still can make the squad, but it is doubtful he can start. Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah are the likely front-3. Mane and Salah both scored twice on Wednesday, and Diaz has fit right in since signing in January.
Carabao Cup Final Predicted Liverpool Starting XI (4-3-3):
Caoimhin Kelleher, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.Follow paulmbanks
