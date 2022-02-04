Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Cardiff City (FA Cup)

Liverpool return from the international break and resume play this weekend in the fourth round of the FA Cup. The Reds topped Shrewsbury 4-1 in the last round, and get another tie against a non-PL side.
Cardiff City sit 20th in the Championship table, but topped Preston 2-1 in the last round. Coming out of the international break, Liverpool should be well rested and field a fairly strong side on Sunday.
Goalkeeper
Caoimhin Kelleher seems set to start in goal. The domestic cups have been his all year, and there is no reason for that to change. Kelleher has proven to be a solid No. 2 option behind Alisson this year.
Defense
Liverpool have choices in their defense, which is always a good thing. Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold both could start on Sunday. Normally, it would be a time for them to get a rest, but coming out of a break and a big game with Leicester on Thursday, game time is needed.
For a similar reason, it wouldn’t be a shock to see Virgil van Dijk to get a start. His partner in the center could go a number of ways.
It has been a long time since Joe Gomez got game time, so this may be a chance for him to get on the field. Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate are both fit and available as well.
Midfield
The one player who may not be available is Fabinho, who traveled to South America for the Brazil World Cup qualifiers. He should be available off the bench, but after playing a full 90 on Tuesday and a long flight, they may give him a bit of a rest.
Naby Keita is also back after playing in AFCON, but is another player that probably gets a rest.
Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones both are in line to start, but the other spot could be interesting.
Thiago is back in full training and hasn’t played since mid-December. Getting him back in the swing of things before some key matches in the next month is important.
Also back is Harvey Elliott, who suffered a broken ankle early in the season. He was a key part of the squad before the injury, and could be a factor down the stretch.
Thiago may start, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Elliott come on as a sub.
Attack
Much like Fabinho in the midfield, new signing Luis Diaz may not be able to start after having featured in multiple games for Colombia. He will need time to adjust to his new team.
Mo Salah and Sadio Mane both have advanced to the AFCON final, and are unavailable. Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have held down the front-line in their absence, and could go again Sunday.
Takumi Minamino is also an option, but also arrived late in the week after playing in qualifiers with Japan.
Predicted Liverpool Starting XI vs Cardiff City (4-3-3): Caoimhin Kelleher; Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Thiago, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain; Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino
