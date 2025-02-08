Liverpool FC Team News, Starting XI Prediction at Plymouth Argyle

Liverpool FC are feeling all kinds of momentum right now, as they head to Plymouth Argyle for a Sunday afternoon FA Cup clash. The fourth round tie in the world’s oldest domestic football cup competition comes on the heels of of the Reds showing dominance in the secondary cup competition.

The Reds overturned their 0-1 deficit to Tottenham, from the first leg, in the EFL Cup semifinals to take the second leg 4-0.

FA Cup 4th Round FYIs

Liverpool FC at Plymouth Argyle

Kickoff: Sun. Feb. 9, 3pm, Home Park, Plymouth, UK

Fun Fact: This is a classic opposite ends of the table clash, doubled down. Liverpool are top of the table in the top flight while Plymouth Argyle bring bring up the foot in the second tier, the Championship.

It means there is a difference of 45 total slots between the two sides in this match-up.

Reds Team News

And with the Reds set to face Newcastle United in the League Cup Final, the quadruple hopes remain alive! Reds boss Arne Slot only has two fitness concerns for this match: Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez.

“Trent? It’s too early for him,” Slot said of the right back’s thigh injury.

“[It’s] difficult to say for Everton, it won’t take months or even weeks, but it is only three days after Plymouth, so let’s wait and see. We look long term; we take no risks, but if he is fit, then we will use him.”

As for Gomez, he could feature off the bench in a limited role; perhaps. Maybe.

With the team being so close to full fitness, and Plymouth Argyle being such a smaller club, now is the time to do some squad rotation.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Plymouth Argyle

Caoimhin Kelleher; Conor Bradley, Jarrell Quansah, Wataru Endo, Kostas Tsimikas; James McConnell, Alexis Mac Allister; Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa, Luis Diaz; Darwin Nunez

