Losing Virgil van Dijk, for an extended period of time, is going to be very difficult for Liverpool FC. So much of what they do comes out of the back, it all starts there in how they set up. We have seen this issue in recent years, when they back line is banged up, sometimes it is the offense that suffers just as much, if not more so, than the defense.

Let’s look at how Jurgen Klopp might set up in order to offset that problem.

Not gonna get cute or anything with our prediction here, just going to go with the strongest side possible versus Brighton. James Milner is a competitor, we’re guessing he really pushes for a start after having convalesced. Instead of just easing back into it. Speaking of hitting the ground running, expect Cody Gakpo to start here again, after just having the starting assignment against Wolves in the FA Cup.

Happy Premier League debut to the Dutchman.

Liverpool Starting XI Prediction at Brighton & Hove Albion

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Prediction: Brighton 2, Liverpool 1

The Reds have gotten a couple of results lately that they really didn’t deserve. Their form has been suspect as of late, and I anticipate that catching up with them here

