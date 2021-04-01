Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Arsenal FC

Players are back from the international break, and are ready for the stretch run of the Premier League season. Liverpool sit seventh in the table currently, five points behind fourth-place Chelsea.
With just nine games to go, every point is valuable for the Reds, starting Saturday at Arsenal. There were no new injuries during the international break for the Reds, so they will have everyone available that would expect.
Goalkeeper
Alisson has back-to-back shutouts for the Reds, and had a two-week break with no Brazilian call-up during the break. The Brazilian goalkeeper has to be on his game for Liverpool, if they are going to manage to salvage something from the season.
Defense
Liverpool seemed to find a center back pairing that worked right before the international break. Ozan Kabak and Nat Phillips have been the starters the past two games, and the Reds kept two clean sheets.
Barring injury, that is likely the pairing for the rest of the season. Trent Alexander-Arnold didn’t get an England call-up, so he will be well rested for the Reds. Andy Robertson has been a work horse for the squad, and will start at left back.
Midfield
There has been a noticeable difference in Liverpool since Fabinho moved back into the midfield, and the Brazilian is likely to anchor the midfield again.
Gini Wijnaldum also seems like a penciled in starter for the Reds, and is one of Jurgen Klopp’s most trusted players.
With Roberto Firmino coming back from injury, Liverpool have different formation options available to them, but will likely play a 4-3-3 with Thiago as the third midfielder.
Attack
For the first time since November, Liverpool are fully healthy up front.
That gives Jurgen Klopp some valuable options at the most important time of the year.
Diogo Jota had the game-winner against Wolves right before the break, and also scored for Portugal during international duty. Mo Salah and Sadio Mane are also the likely choices to start. Roberto Firmino is available, but likely starts on the bench as he returns from injury.
Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Nat Phillips, Ozan Kabak, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gini Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Thiago, Sadio Mane, Mo Salah, Diogo Jota.
