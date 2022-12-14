Liverpool FC have one final tune-up before returning to competitive fixtures, beginning with the Carabao Cup clash against Manchester City next midweek. Then the Boxing Day clash against Aston Villa soon follows.

In other words, not much time to get a very injury riddled side up to speed and full match fitness. On Friday night, the Reds take on AC Milan in their second of two Dubai Super Cup club friendlies.

Dubai Super Cup FYIs

Kickoff: 3:30pm UK, Friday Dec. 16, Al-Maktoum Stadium, Dubai

Stream: LFC TV or LFC TV GO

Liverpool Early Team News: go here

More Liverpool Team News, and Updates: go here

Last Outing: Liverpool lost 3-1 to Lyon in their opening Dubai Super Cup match

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

World Cup Preview Segments: WGN Radio NTD News Insert Name FC

Jurgen Klopp’s side will still be without the services of a few players who were just dismissed of international duty, due to their national teams having been eliminated from the World Cup.

The list includes Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold (England), Alisson Becker (Brazil) and Virgil van Dijk (The Netherlands).

These players will all be given a holiday now before the 2022-23 club season resumes. That said, this is the side we’re going with- one that actually has a fair amount of strength in it.

It is at least on par with the type of Reds team you would see in a League Cup.

Liverpool Starting XI Prediction vs AC Milan (Dubai Super Cup)

Kelleher; Ramsay, Matip, Gomez, Tsimikas; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago, Milner; Salah, Nunez, Carvalho.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories