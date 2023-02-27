Another week, another set of rough results for Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool FC side. During his weekly news conference on Friday, in between a 5-2 midweek loss to Real Madrid on the continent and a weekend goalless draw with Crystal Palace on the domestic front, Klopp said that his team “needs change.”

He’s right, and major change could be coming, but unfortunately, his post is the one that could see a change. That would be grossly unpopular with the fan base, much of which want Fenway Sports Group out, not the manager.

Liverpool FC vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Kick: Wed March 1, 8pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

PL Form: Liverpool DWWLD Wolves DLWWL

PL Standing: Liverpool 7th, 36 points Wolves 15th, 24 pts

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 66% Wolves 14% Draw 20%

It’s not fair, but it is what it is when the team suffers through an injury-riddled season that has seen a major drop in form. We’ll see what FSG do, if/when the poor results continue. Up next is a visit from Wolves, who are struggling with the threat of relegation.

That said, the Midlands club throttled Liverpool in the reverse fixture earlier this month. Let’s take a look at the potential starting lineup that Klopp might have in store to deliver a result here.

Liverpool FC Starting Starting XI Prediction vs Wolves

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson; Milner, Bajcetic, Fabinho; Salah, Jota, Gakpo

