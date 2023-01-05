Liverpool Starting XI Prediction vs Wolves (FA Cup 3rd Round)

When Liverpool FC begin their FA Cup title defense on Saturday, entering the competition in the third round against Wolves, we should see a Reds debut for Cody Gakpo.

Liverpool’s first January transfer window signing, which they beat arch-rivals Manchester United to the punch for, is now officially a member of the side. All the Is have been dotted and the Ts crossed on his move from PSV Eindhoven.

Liverpool vs Wolves FA Cup 3rd Round FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Jan 7, 5:30pm, Anfield

Stat Pack: Liverpool have been bounced from this competition, four of the past seven times they have defended their title.

Series Trend: Wolves have lost 11 of their last 13 to Liverpool across all competitions but the other two results were wins, in the FA Cup.

The 23-year-old Dutch winger could line up on the left flank, in an attack that is injury-riddled at the moment. Elsewhere, look for Jurgen Klopp to field a very strong side here. At least to go as full strength as he can, given the plethora of injured squad members right now.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Wolves (FA Cup 3rd Round)

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

