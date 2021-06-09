Liverpool FC Transfer Talk: Georginio Wijnaldum, Ben White

Welcome to the summer silly season! It’s time to take a spin through the latest churnings in the Liverpool FC transfer rumor mill. Midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has said his Anfield goodbyes, but it remains to be seen where his next destination will be.
It had looked like a done deal was close at FC Barcelona, but now we’ve seen a couple major plot twists. We should see another one soon, as the 30-year-old Wijnaldum has promised to lift the lid on why he left Liverpool. When that will be, and what exactly he’ll say, who knows, but it might come out once he’s signed, sealed, delivered at his new club.
It’s looking like that will end up being Paris Saint-Germain, as the Ligue 1 powerhouse has beaten out another club that rules its nation’s domestic league, Bayern Munich in the race to acquire the Dutchman’s signature. That’s according to an ESPN report today.
Moving on, Brighton & Hove Albion have seen their stellar central defender, Ben White, make the England squad for Euro 2020. There is always a market for top notch centrebacks, but maybe even more so this summer.
Liverpool certainly know the value of having depth and talent at the position, and that’s why’s they’re said to be keen on the man whose acquisition would require a fee of £50 million, according to The Daily Mail.
Manchester United and Arsenal are said to be in the hunt to acquire his services as well.
How on earth does Lfc let Gini go coz they undervalue him by paying peanuts? Wake up Lfc. Get investors who are ready to pay the top dollar not this Micky mouse stuff.