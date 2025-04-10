West Ham United at Liverpool FC Starting Lineup Predictions

Liverpool FC are marching on towards the Premier League title, but they are not mathematically there yet. Arsenal are running out of time, so if the Gunners and Reds each take the same amount of points from this upcoming weekend, well that is simply a W for the Merseyside club. The very next opponent, West Ham United, provide a wonderful opportunity to bag three more points.

The Irons have nothing to play for this season, as they’re both out of UEFA qualification contention, but also long safe from relegation.

West Ham United at Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. April 13, London Stadium, 2pm local, Liverpool, UK

Preview Material for Both Sides: Team News Starting Lineup Predictions

Result Probability: West Ham 10% Draw 16% Liverpool FC 74%

Premier League Standing, Form: West Ham 16th, 35 pts WLDLD Liverpool FC 1st, 73 pts, WWWWL

So that’s what is/what is not on the line in this one. So without further ado, let’s get to the first team predictions.

Starting Lineup Predictions

Liverpool FC

Caoimhin Kelleher; Curtis Jones, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Federico Chiesa; Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister; Mo Salah, Harvey Elliott, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez

West Ham United

Alphonse Areola; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Max Kilman, Konstantinos Mavrapanos, Emerson Palmieri; Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse; Tomas Soucek, Mohammed Kudus, Lucas Paqueta; Nicklas Fullkrug

