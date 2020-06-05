Liverpool FC Transfer Talk: Timo Werner, Ricky Jade-Jones

Global football is currently on pause for the most part, but the Premier League will restart again on June 17, with matches to be played behind closed doors. Italy’s Serie A and Spain’s La Liga are drawing closer to a restart soon as well.
Until we have football matches again, (the Reds’ next match will be the road edition of the Merseyside derby) we still have plenty of transfer talk to do. So let’s take a look at what the Liverpool rumor mill is talking about in cyberspace.
Accoridng to German paper of record Bild, the RB Leipzig striker’s camp is currently in advanced talks with Stamford Bridge.
Werner, 24, has been linked to Chelsea, as well as several other clubs, but Anfield have long been regarded the strong favorite, by a wide margin. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly been video conferencing with Werner from time to time this spring.
However, it’s Chelsea looking to exercise his release clause, reported to be 60 million Euro, and sign him to a deal that would keep him in southwest London until 2025. His new deal will pay him £200,000-a-week according to the Mirror.
Here’s a link to how Werner might fit in better at Chelsea than he would at Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp was a top trending term on Twitter today, and that was due to all the strong takes on this transfer news item, especially from Liverpool supporters.
Timo Werner wants to join us, and has stated this publicly.
Jurgen Klopp wants to sign Timo Werner, and has held talks with him multiple times.
I’m sorry, but if we let him go to a direct rival over £10-15m, we’re absolutely pathetic.
Jurgen Klopp's Timo Werner alternative? ? https://t.co/EioHl3FQJH
Sky Sports in the UK state that three Premier League giants, Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal, are keen on Peterborough forward Ricky Jade-Jones.
In case you’ve never heard of this 17-year-old, well, the League One striker has been dubbed “the next Jamie Vardy.” How’s that for expectations?!
