Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Starting XI Predictions 

Last weekend went about as well as possible for Liverpool FC, in regards to their Premier League title hopes. The Reds will welcome in Newcastle United feeling pretty good about where things stand. They decisively beat Manchester City, the holders of the trophy for the past four seasons.

And the side closest to them in the chase, Arsenal, fell to lowly West Ham United, leaving their hopes in tatters.

Liverpool vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Feb 26, 8:15pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Preview Content for Both Sides: Team News Starting XI Predictions

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 17% Liverpool 64% Draw 19%

PL Form, Position: Newcastle LWLLW, 44 pts, 6th Liverpool WDWDW, 64 pts, 1st

Now Arne Slot’s men just need to keep their foot on the gas, against a Newcastle United side that can be a pretty tough out in their own right.

Starting XI Predictions

Liverpool FC

Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister; Mo Salah, Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz; Cody Gakpo

Newcastle United

Nick Pope; Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall; Joe Willock, Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali; Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

