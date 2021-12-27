Liverpool FC Team News at Leicester: Van Dijk, Thiago, Fabinho, Jones

Liverpool return to Premier League action Tuesday with a trip to Leicester City. After having their Boxing Day match with Leeds postponed, the Reds will be looking to end 2021 on a high note. Liverpool currently sits second in the table, six points behind Manchester City, but with a game in hand.
Liverpool Team News: go here Premier League Preview Podcast: go here
Injury News
One benefit of not having a Boxing Day match is Liverpool got closer to full strength. The four players that were out with COVID – Fabinho, Curtis Jones, Thiago and Virgil van Dijk – are all back and could play roles Tuesday. Jurgen Klopp announced two positive tests amongst the coaching staff on Monday, but none of the first-team players.
On the other injury front, Divock Origi is still out with an injury. He has not played since early December. Nat Phillips, Adrian and Harvey Elliott are also out.
Andy Robertson is not injured, but is suspended the next two games after receiving a red card against Spurs.
Liverpool trio can stay a little longer
Liverpool confirmed Monday that they would have Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita for the Chelsea match on Jan. 2 before they head off to AFCON. The original order said that players would be forced to join their national teams on Dec. 27, a full two weeks before the very first game of the competition.
That was pushed back and now the three will be able to play the next two matches before leaving. Salah’s Egypt open up AFCON play on Jan. 11 against Nigeria, while Mane’s Senegal start against Zimbabwe on Jan. 10.
Keita and Guinea also start on Jan. 10 against Malawi.
Betting Odds
Liverpool are -255 road favorites on Tuesday. Leicester are +650 underdogs. The odds of a draw are +425.Follow paulmbanks
Comments
I gave liverpool a sure win