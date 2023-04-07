Liverpool Team News vs Arsenal: Van Dijk, Thiago, Diaz

The Liverpool-Chelsea match in midweek went, well, as expected. Nobody won, and nobody scored. In that matchup of grossly overpaid and vastly underachieving sides, it would have been fitting to see both teams lose.

However, such a thing is not possible. Now comes a much tougher test, at home against table topping Arsenal. And Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has some injury concerns for this one too. Let’s break it down.

Arsenal at Liverpool FYIs

Kick Off: Sat Apr 9, 2023, at 4.30 pm UK time at Anfield, Liverpool

Team News: Arsenal Liverpool

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Liverpool

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 38% Draw 24% Liverpool 21%

PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal 1st, 72 pts WWWWW Liverpool 8th, 43 pts DLLWW

Reds Team News

Center back supreme Virgil van Dijk missed out on the goalless draw with Chelsea due to an unspecified illness, but Klopp seems confident that VVD will be back for this one.

“I think he will be ready for the weekend, yes,” the German said when quizzed by reporters. Thiago Alcantara was snapped in full first team training, and he could be in line for his first action since February 4.

A hip flexor injury has sidelined him all this time. Luis Diaz is also nearing a return, but if he does feature in this one, it would be only in a limited amount of action.

Stefan Bajcetic, Calvin Ramsay and Naby Keita all remain out for the long-term.

