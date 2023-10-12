Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has long been a strongly outspoken advocate for player health and safety. The Reds and Netherlands central defender has not been shy about expressing his opinion when it comes to fixture overload, and the toll it takes on a footballer’s body.

Today, ahead of The Netherlands versus France Euro 2024 Qualifier, Van Dijk met the media, and during the session he hit out at overscheduling.

“In England we think the schedules are too busy,” Van Dijk said.

“Players are well paid but this should never be to the detriment of our health. We have to play more and more matches. As players we should start saying something, contribute to a solution.”

Van Dijk is making a call to action there, he is asking fellow footballers to speak up about this issue. He has a lot of great points, especially you consider that we’re in another international period, where the travel alone can take a toll on the players.

So much so that South American players sometimes actually miss their first game in Europe, coming out of the break, due to jet lag.

These comments on the fixture pileup led to a clash with a reporter who was at the session.

• You just mentioned about wanting play less games, so are you willing to hand in 10% of your salary as well then? Van Dijk: “No.” • And for the better of your health? Van Dijk: “Then yes.” pic.twitter.com/mhN0bIh19X — ??? ???? ? (@TheEuropeanLad) October 12, 2023

He was asked if he was willing to give up a portion of his salary in order to play fewer games.

“No, I am not prepared to give up 10 percent,” Van Dijk answered. “I don’t think that should depend on my salary. You are now trying to get me to say something nice.

“The Nations League that comes with it, for example, does not go to my salary. We get bonuses, but that is not a guarantee.”

In all the media sessions that were staged today, ahead of all the Euro qualifiers this weekend, a lot of empty, pointless words were said. Not here though- as what Van Dijk had to say is very poignant and important.

