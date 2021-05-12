Liverpool Team News Updates: Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson

We are inside a month now until Euro 2021, and with that in mind, it’s certainly time to look at how some of the rosters will shape out. For Liverpool FC, they have four players out for the season with long-term injuries: Virgil Van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.
The quarter are progressing well, but in terms of a return to action, one must eye the Euro 2021, which commences on June 11. Today we got fitness updates on two of the four Reds star men.
VVD, who has been reconstructing his ACL since getting injured by Jordan Pickford in the October Merseyside derby, won’t be suiting up for the Netherlands.
“It’s been a very, very long road. I had to take it step by step,” Van Dijk said to the club’s official website.
“Things have been going well, I’ve not had a real setback or anything — I’ve just progressed nicely. In this latest stage for myself, I have come to a decision that I had to make: would I be involved in the Euros, yes or no?
With everything that is going on, I feel physically it is the right decision that I’ve decided not to go to the Euros and to go into my last phase of rehab during the offseason. The full focus will be on preseason with the club and that’s a realistic goal.
“I am gutted to miss the Euros and leading out my own country there, but things have been like they have and I have to accept it. It’s tough, but I’m at peace with it.”
There had been hopes that he’d be ready for the summer tournament, but those prospects are gone now. As for Henderson, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed that his captain won’t return this season, after undergoing groin surgery in February.
However, he is still in contention to play for England in the headliner international tournament of his.
“Hendo is not out (of the Euros) yet. Hendo doesn’t train normal in this moment,” Klopp said.
“It’s a decision for Gareth [Southgate] and Hendo. There’s a chance for England for sure, not for us unfortunately.”
“Look, he hasn’t trained with the team, but around the last week (of the season) he will have a chance to train with us and he will be properly rested.”
