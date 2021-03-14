Liverpool FC Team News at Wolves: Van Dijk, Gomez, Firmino, Kelleher

Liverpool visits Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night in a matchup of who two teams that have seen their seasons totally derailed by injury. For Liverpool, the dream season of last year’s title winning campaign feels like ancient history right now, with the Reds in danger of missing out on any European competition.
Jurgen Klopp’s men have endured an endless wave of injuries in defense, and in using midfielders to fill in the back line, some of those midfielders got injured too. For Wolves, they’re squarely mid-table, instead of competing for Europe, as they haven’t been able to recover from losing their all-world forward to serious injury.
Liverpool FC at Wolverhampton Wanderers FYIs
Liverpool Starting XI Prediction: go here
Kickoff: March 15, Molineux, 8pm
Odds: Wolves +380, Draw +265, Liverpool -139
League Position: Liverpool 8th, 43 pts LLWLL Wolves 13th, 35 pts, DLDWW
Team News for Both Sides
It remains to be seen when Raul Jimenez will be match fit to return to action, but it certainly will not be this match. Ditto for Fernando Marcal.
Turning to the visitors, no one expected central defenders Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez to return at any point this season, but now it seems like they’ll be sidelined even longer than that. Klopp said on Saturday that he believes both players will be unavailable for their respective countries in European Championships.
The 2020 tournament, delayed to this summer because of the pandemic, starts June 11. the Netherlands and England for this summer’s EURO, too. Elsewhere team captain/midfielder Jordan Henderson and another centrehalf, Joel Matip, remain out of commission.
And then finally, Roberto Firmino and Caoimhin Kelleher must face late fitness tests in order to make the matchday squad, but it’s unlikely they will do so.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind