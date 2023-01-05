The football fitness Gods continue to curse Liverpool this season, as they have yet another major injury to contend with. Central defender supreme Virgil van Dijk was subbed off in the loss to Brentford for what was initially classified as a precautionary concern.

However, it turns out that he does indeed have a hamstring injury, the extend of which is unknown at this time, as the Dutchman requires further assessment.

Liverpool vs Wolves FA Cup 3rd Round FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Jan 7, 5:30pm, Anfield

Stat Pack: Liverpool have been bounced from this competition, four of the past seven times they have defended their title.

Series Trend: Wolves have lost 11 of their last 13 to Liverpool across all competitions but the other two results were wins, in the FA Cup.

Not exactly how you want to go about the process of beginning the defense of your FA Cup title at home against Wolves on Saturday, is it?

Liverpool Team News

Losing VVD for a prolonged period of time would be yet another major hurdle to clear in a season already filled with them. We’ll see what happens.

Elsewhere, loanee Arthur Melo, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota (all long term absentees) remain sidelined for this one.

There is good news for this one though- Roberto Fimino (calf), James Milner (hamstring) and Jordan Henderson (concussion) are all on the mend and pushing towards a return to action soon.

